HS Basketball Scoreboard - Friday, Jan. 28
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Hastings 41
Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26
Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation 89, Takini, S.D. 25
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Bennington 48, Waverly 37
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Conestoga 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 21
Fort Calhoun 69, Douglas County West 60
RPAC Conference Tournament
East Division
Consolation
Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 47
West Division
Consolation
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 40
Paxton 40, Maxwell 28
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Minden 61, Ainsworth 58
Ogallala 73, McCook 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30
Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20
Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58
Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Chadron 60, Sidney 58
Crawford 63, Morrill 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14
Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Fremont 62, Norfolk 36
Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36
Gering 48, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT
Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17
Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18
Overton 63, Elm Creek 33
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Ravenna 49, Centura 28
Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26
Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Sterling 50, Lewiston 40
Sutherland 46, Kimball 35
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Third Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42
East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17
Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31
Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21
MNAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40
Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28
