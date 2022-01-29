HS Basketball Scoreboard - Friday, Jan. 28

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Hastings 41

Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26

Centennial Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Nation 89, Takini, S.D. 25

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Bennington 48, Waverly 37

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Conestoga 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 21

Fort Calhoun 69, Douglas County West 60

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 47

West Division

Consolation

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 40

Paxton 40, Maxwell 28

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Minden 61, Ainsworth 58

Ogallala 73, McCook 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30

Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20

Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58

Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Chadron 60, Sidney 58

Crawford 63, Morrill 32

Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14

Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Fremont 62, Norfolk 36

Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36

Gering 48, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT

Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22

Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17

Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18

Overton 63, Elm Creek 33

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ravenna 49, Centura 28

Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Sterling 50, Lewiston 40

Sutherland 46, Kimball 35

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Third Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Semifinal

Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42

East Husker Conference Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17

Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31

Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21

MNAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40

Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28

