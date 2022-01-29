Advertisement

Local McDonald’s in Nebraska offer free fries to blood donors

McDonald’s will give a free Small Fry or Chocolate Chip Cookie to donors Jan. 30-Feb. 5
(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants are offering customers who show proof of a blood donation a free small fry or cookie to encourage individuals to donate. The offer will be available Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that McDonald’s in Nebraska are showing their support for the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank following an announcement about a national blood crisis.

Customers who donate blood Jan. 30-Feb. 5 can visit their local McDonald’s restaurant to receive a free small fry or chocolate chip cookie with proof of their donation via their arm band or donor care guide from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

