Local McDonald’s in Nebraska offer free fries to blood donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants are offering customers who show proof of a blood donation a free small fry or cookie to encourage individuals to donate. The offer will be available Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that McDonald’s in Nebraska are showing their support for the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank following an announcement about a national blood crisis.

Customers who donate blood Jan. 30-Feb. 5 can visit their local McDonald’s restaurant to receive a free small fry or chocolate chip cookie with proof of their donation via their arm band or donor care guide from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

