New look, new season for Nebraska baseball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball players arrived for the start of preseason practice on Friday sporting a new look. Each players’ head was shaved.

The Huskers had a team-wide barber session on Thursday, which was coordinated by third-year head coach Will Bolt. The event highlighted the Huskers’ support for the “Versus Cancer” foundation. Bolt says the Huskers have raised more than $23,000 dating back to the fall.

“We all went all-in,” Bolt said. “Some (hair) will grow back better than others.”

Bolt was first introduced to “Versus Cancer” during his time at Texas A&M. He says Thursday night was a great team-bonding experience, in addition to raising awareness for pediatric brain cancer.

Changing the game for kids with cancer.



Join us in the fight against childhood cancer. For more info, visit: https://t.co/m9cOtfmIDM@Husker_Baseball X @Vs_Cancer pic.twitter.com/9nN12VQEHi — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) January 28, 2022

On the field, the Huskers are looking to follow up a successful 2021 campaign in which the Huskers won the Big Ten regular season championship. Nebraska went 34-14 last season while reaching the NCAA Regional Finals.

Nebraska opens the upcoming season on February 18th against Sam Houston.

