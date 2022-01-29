Advertisement

New look, new season for Nebraska baseball

Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman shows off his fresh haircut before the Huskers' first practice.
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman shows off his fresh haircut before the Huskers' first practice.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball players arrived for the start of preseason practice on Friday sporting a new look. Each players’ head was shaved.

The Huskers had a team-wide barber session on Thursday, which was coordinated by third-year head coach Will Bolt. The event highlighted the Huskers’ support for the “Versus Cancer” foundation. Bolt says the Huskers have raised more than $23,000 dating back to the fall.

“We all went all-in,” Bolt said. “Some (hair) will grow back better than others.”

Bolt was first introduced to “Versus Cancer” during his time at Texas A&M. He says Thursday night was a great team-bonding experience, in addition to raising awareness for pediatric brain cancer.

On the field, the Huskers are looking to follow up a successful 2021 campaign in which the Huskers won the Big Ten regular season championship. Nebraska went 34-14 last season while reaching the NCAA Regional Finals.

Nebraska opens the upcoming season on February 18th against Sam Houston.

