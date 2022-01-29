New look, new season for Nebraska baseball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball players arrived for the start of preseason practice on Friday sporting a new look. Each players’ head was shaved.
The Huskers had a team-wide barber session on Thursday, which was coordinated by third-year head coach Will Bolt. The event highlighted the Huskers’ support for the “Versus Cancer” foundation. Bolt says the Huskers have raised more than $23,000 dating back to the fall.
“We all went all-in,” Bolt said. “Some (hair) will grow back better than others.”
Bolt was first introduced to “Versus Cancer” during his time at Texas A&M. He says Thursday night was a great team-bonding experience, in addition to raising awareness for pediatric brain cancer.
On the field, the Huskers are looking to follow up a successful 2021 campaign in which the Huskers won the Big Ten regular season championship. Nebraska went 34-14 last season while reaching the NCAA Regional Finals.
Nebraska opens the upcoming season on February 18th against Sam Houston.
