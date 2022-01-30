High School Basketball Scores - January 29
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 29th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Creighton Prep 63
Bridgeport 58, Bayard 48
Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62
Fremont 58, Bellevue East 55
Grand Island 48, Omaha Bryan 45
Gretna 51, Omaha South 45
Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 25
Hershey 59, Chase County 46
High Plains Community 65, Elba 25
Humphrey St. Francis 50, Lutheran High Northeast 47
Leyton 66, Peetz, Colo. 37
Lincoln East 64, Millard West 39
Lincoln High 51, Omaha Benson 45
Lincoln Pius X 87, Omaha Burke 71
Millard North 67, Lincoln North Star 52
Morrill 54, Sioux County 20
North Platte 68, Alliance 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Kimball 12
Omaha Central 57, Lincoln Southwest 51
Omaha North 47, Lincoln Southeast 46
Omaha Roncalli 81, South Sioux City 50
Potter-Dix 62, Minatare 19
Sidney 63, Brush, Colo. 42
Thayer Central 43, David City 31
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
York 57, Seward 48, OT
Consolation
Columbus Lakeview 65, Schuyler 32
Crete 60, Holdrege 49
Grand Island Northwest 56, Lexington 36
Third Place
Adams Central 55, Aurora 41
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation 84, Crow Creek, S.D. 53
East Husker Conference Tournament
North Bend Central 76, Twin River 32
Oakland-Craig 72, Madison 31
Stanton 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47
West Point-Beemer 70, Tekamah-Herman 69
Wisner-Pilger 69, Pender 38
ECNC Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Axtell 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Hi-Line 54, Overton 38
MNAC Conference Tournament
Championship
Mullen 43, Hyannis 32
Third Place
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Anselmo-Merna 32
NCC Conference Tournament
Championship
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Fort Calhoun 49
Third Place
Douglas County West 48, Louisville 45
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Championship
Parkview Christian 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
North Central 35, Boyd County 29
Summerland 47, Neligh-Oakdale 30
West Holt 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
RPAC Conference Tournament
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bertrand 30
Third Place
Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship
Ogallala 62, Minden 44
Third Place
McCook 68, Ainsworth 51
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 59, Platteview 48
Third Place
Ralston 57, Beatrice 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 67, Omaha Marian 34
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 32
Caliche, Colo. 62, Leyton 58
Chase County 49, Hershey 28
Fremont 80, Bellevue East 58
Grand Island def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Gretna 62, Omaha South 23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, O’Neill 31
Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 25
High Plains Community 49, Elba 36
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Lutheran High Northeast 40
Lincoln High 80, Omaha Benson 41
Lincoln Northeast 61, Elkhorn South 30
Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Burke 32
Lincoln Southeast 58, Omaha North 19
Lincoln Southwest 60, Omaha Central 46
Millard North 58, Lincoln North Star 14
Millard West 54, Lincoln East 52
North Platte 62, Alliance 32
North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Kimball 17
Omaha Northwest 46, South Sioux City 31
Potter-Dix 53, Minatare 16
Sandhills/Thedford 39, Mullen 31
Sidney 57, Brush, Colo. 38
Sioux County 65, Morrill 26
Thayer Central 32, David City 27
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Lincoln Lutheran 23
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Northwest 47, York 34
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 40
ECNC Conference Tournament
Play-in
Palmyra 49, Johnson County Central 41
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25
MNAC Conference Tournament
Championship
South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44
Third Place
South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44
NCC Conference Tournament
Championship
Syracuse 42, Yutan 22
Third Place
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Louisville 25
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Championship
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, College View Academy 25
Consolation
Adams Central 61, Crete 28
Holdrege 32, Columbus Lakeview 26
Lexington 52, Schuyler 12
Third Place
Omaha Christian Academy 36, Parkview Christian 34
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
CWC 46, Santee 31
North Central 53, Neligh-Oakdale 10
Stuart 46, Boyd County 38
West Holt 41, Summerland 22
RPAC Conference Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Alma 34
Third Place
Cambridge 39, Wallace 16
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship
Broken Bow 50, Gothenburg 20
Third Place
Ainsworth 50, Minden 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship
Beatrice 51, Wahoo 44
Third Place
Platteview 71, Ralston 35
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Play-in Red Cloud 42, Harvard 17
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.