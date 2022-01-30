Advertisement

High School Basketball Scores - January 29

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 29th.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Creighton Prep 63

Bridgeport 58, Bayard 48

Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62

Fremont 58, Bellevue East 55

Grand Island 48, Omaha Bryan 45

Gretna 51, Omaha South 45

Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 25

Hershey 59, Chase County 46

High Plains Community 65, Elba 25

Humphrey St. Francis 50, Lutheran High Northeast 47

Leyton 66, Peetz, Colo. 37

Lincoln East 64, Millard West 39

Lincoln High 51, Omaha Benson 45

Lincoln Pius X 87, Omaha Burke 71

Millard North 67, Lincoln North Star 52

Morrill 54, Sioux County 20

North Platte 68, Alliance 38

North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Kimball 12

Omaha Central 57, Lincoln Southwest 51

Omaha North 47, Lincoln Southeast 46

Omaha Roncalli 81, South Sioux City 50

Potter-Dix 62, Minatare 19

Sidney 63, Brush, Colo. 42

Thayer Central 43, David City 31

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

York 57, Seward 48, OT

Consolation

Columbus Lakeview 65, Schuyler 32

Crete 60, Holdrege 49

Grand Island Northwest 56, Lexington 36

Third Place

Adams Central 55, Aurora 41

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation 84, Crow Creek, S.D. 53

East Husker Conference Tournament

North Bend Central 76, Twin River 32

Oakland-Craig 72, Madison 31

Stanton 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47

West Point-Beemer 70, Tekamah-Herman 69

Wisner-Pilger 69, Pender 38

ECNC Conference Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Axtell 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Hi-Line 54, Overton 38

MNAC Conference Tournament

Championship

Mullen 43, Hyannis 32

Third Place

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Anselmo-Merna 32

NCC Conference Tournament

Championship

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Fort Calhoun 49

Third Place

Douglas County West 48, Louisville 45

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Championship

Parkview Christian 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

North Central 35, Boyd County 29

Summerland 47, Neligh-Oakdale 30

West Holt 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

RPAC Conference Tournament

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bertrand 30

Third Place

Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship

Ogallala 62, Minden 44

Third Place

McCook 68, Ainsworth 51

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 59, Platteview 48

Third Place

Ralston 57, Beatrice 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellevue West 67, Omaha Marian 34

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 32

Caliche, Colo. 62, Leyton 58

Chase County 49, Hershey 28

Fremont 80, Bellevue East 58

Grand Island def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Gretna 62, Omaha South 23

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, O’Neill 31

Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 25

High Plains Community 49, Elba 36

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Lutheran High Northeast 40

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Benson 41

Lincoln Northeast 61, Elkhorn South 30

Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Burke 32

Lincoln Southeast 58, Omaha North 19

Lincoln Southwest 60, Omaha Central 46

Millard North 58, Lincoln North Star 14

Millard West 54, Lincoln East 52

North Platte 62, Alliance 32

North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Kimball 17

Omaha Northwest 46, South Sioux City 31

Potter-Dix 53, Minatare 16

Sandhills/Thedford 39, Mullen 31

Sidney 57, Brush, Colo. 38

Sioux County 65, Morrill 26

Thayer Central 32, David City 27

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Lincoln Lutheran 23

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Northwest 47, York 34

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 40

ECNC Conference Tournament

Play-in

Palmyra 49, Johnson County Central 41

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25

MNAC Conference Tournament

Championship

South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44

Third Place

South Loup 54, Anselmo-Merna 44

NCC Conference Tournament

Championship

Syracuse 42, Yutan 22

Third Place

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Louisville 25

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Championship

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, College View Academy 25

Consolation

Adams Central 61, Crete 28

Holdrege 32, Columbus Lakeview 26

Lexington 52, Schuyler 12

Third Place

Omaha Christian Academy 36, Parkview Christian 34

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

CWC 46, Santee 31

North Central 53, Neligh-Oakdale 10

Stuart 46, Boyd County 38

West Holt 41, Summerland 22

RPAC Conference Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Alma 34

Third Place

Cambridge 39, Wallace 16

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship

Broken Bow 50, Gothenburg 20

Third Place

Ainsworth 50, Minden 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship

Beatrice 51, Wahoo 44

Third Place

Platteview 71, Ralston 35

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Play-in Red Cloud 42, Harvard 17

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

