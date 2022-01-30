Huskers fall to 0-10 in conference play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fell to Rutgers on Saturday night 63-61 making the Huskers 0-10 in Big Ten play.

The Big Red held the lead for a majority of the game and gave up the lead for the first time late in the fourth quarter. Senior Kobe Webster had a chance to send the game into overtime at the free throw line with the Huskers down 63-60. Webster missed the first, made the second and intentionally missed the third.

Bryce McGowens tied his career high with 29 points, matching Shavon Shields for the most points ever scored by a Husker freshman in a conference game. McGowens’ 29 points were one shy of the Nebraska freshman scoring record of 30 points, set by Tyronn Lue on Nov. 25, 1995 against Oregon.

Trey McGowens was the only other Husker in double figures with a season-high 11 points, including eight after halftime.

