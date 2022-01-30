LPD arrests man for firing off handgun in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man in downtown Lincoln for firing a handgun multiple times on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street at around 1:28 a.m. due to reports of a man firing discharging a firearm in the area.

When they arrived, officers found, 26-year-old Jason Harden. At first, Harden attempted to hide the handgun behind a building, before charging at officers. Officers tased Harden and took him into custody.

The firearm, a 9mm handgun, was found to have been reported stolen earlier in the evening. Two 9mm casings were found near the area where Harden was arrested.

Harden was arrested for felony discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.