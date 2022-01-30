Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill

(KCTV5 News)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill near 200 West P Street on Saturday.

According to LPD, a card game at the bar lead to an altercation at around 11:59 p.m. During the fight, 47-year-old Steven Stowers pulled out a knife and stabbed a 49-year-old man twice in the neck.

Stowers was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The 49-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

