Man in custody after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.

Lincoln Police said a pickup truck was driving northbound on 27th Street and attempted to turn eastbound onto Vine Street at around 12:42 p.m. While turning, the vehicle lost control and struck the median. The truck then overcorrected into the store.

The truck then reversed and drove away from the scene. LPD were able to locate the vehicle and driver, who was placed into custody.

Currently, the suspect has yet to receive any formal charges. This incident is currently under investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest details.

