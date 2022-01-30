Nitro Burger closes after nearly 11 years in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With staffing shortages, inflation and personal hardships, one Lincoln restaurant closed its doors for good on Saturday.

Nitro Burger started as a truck back in 2011, transformed into a mobile diner in 2014 and eventually became a restaurant along Cornhusker Highway in 2019. The owners never dreamed that people would fall in love with their food and have the following that they do. However, after a couple trying years the owners have decided to step away

For years Cherry Kress has spent her days making milkshakes and serving customers at Nitro Burger. Saturday marks her family’s last official day at the joint.

“I’m not sure it’s hit us yet, but what has hit us has been really hard to deal with… just saying good bye to all of our customers we’ve had for the last 10 almost 11 years,” said Cherry Kress said, Co-owner of Nitro Burger.

Nitro Burger moved into the store front in 2019 right before the pandemic. The owners said they had big plans for the location, but haven’t been able to fulfill them causing the closing.

“We had plans for a a big grand opening and what not and since then it’s been staff struggles, the economy as a whole has been really hard to deal with, and we’ve also had a lot of personal loss that we’ve had to struggle with,” Kress said. “We’re really just exhausted.”

The retro-themed restaurant is decorated in vintage décor plus there’s a leg lamp and card board cut outs. It’s known for its home made milkshakes and unique burgers.

“There’s no limits to the things we’ve put on burgers,” Kress said. “If it’s edible we’ve put it on a burger.”

The owners posted on social media that they made the difficult decision to close. Support has been outpouring and in their final days and hours regulars and newcomers are stopping by.

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” Kress said. “We’ve met a lot of amazing people, so we just have a lot of great memories to look back on.”

Nitro burger is planning for a chili feed on Sunday for all their leftover food. They’re still working out the details. If you’re interested you can check their Facebook page out for more.

