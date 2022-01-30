Sunday Forecast: A bit cooler, but staying mild into Sunday to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What a start to the weekend! High temperatures on Saturday soared into the upper 50s to low 60s across the state with the thermometer touching 60° at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front will offer some cooler weather as we head into Sunday, but overall the next two days still look to be unseasonably mild as we finish what has been a very quiet January.

Look for some mid and high level clouds to stream through the eastern half of the state as we head into the day on Sunday. This will yield partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day for the area. More sunshine is expected into central and western Nebraska where clear to partly cloudy skies will be the norm through the day on Sunday. Winds which will be from the north and northwest overnight tonight should turn more to the west and southwest into the day on Sunday, but they should remain fairly light at 5 to 15 MPH.

Variable clouds are expected across eastern Nebraska on Sunday with mostly sunny skies for much of central and western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures tonight into Sunday should be pretty typical of late January, with lows falling to the mid teens to low 20s into early Sunday.

Lows will dip into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Behind that weak cold front, temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, but still well above normal for late January. The coolest temperatures will stay across the eastern quarter of the state where highs should reach into the 40s to near 50°. Central and western Nebraska should see highs in the low to mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Slightly cooler weather is expected on Sunday for far eastern Nebraska with temperatures staying in the 50s for central and western Nebraska. (KOLN)

The mild weather will stick around for Monday as we finish January with temperatures jumping back to the mid and upper 50s and low 60s across the state with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds that will be a bit breezy.

Temperatures return to the 50s to low 60s by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Changes to the forecast arrive as we head into the day on Tuesday as an upper level trough will swing through the Plains, driving a cold front through the state. Temperatures will be 20° to 30° colder on Tuesday as highs fall into the low 30s in the north to the upper 30s in the south. Snow will then be possible as we head towards Tuesday night across parts of southern Nebraska. Snow lovers may be disappointed (again) by this storm as longer range models continue to trend the biggest impacts with this storm further to the south across parts of Kansas and Missouri.

Snow is possible across parts of the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday as a system swings through the Plains. (KOLN)

As of Saturday evening, it appears that fairly light snowfall accumulations would be possible for the southern half of the state with moderate to heavy snow staying across eastern Kansas and into Missouri. Extreme southeastern Nebraska likely have the highest chances for seeing some impactful snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and then into early Thursday morning.

While we may miss out on the heavier snow, like many times this year, we will see a brief cold spell with temperatures falling to the teens and low 20s on Wednesday, near 0° into Thursday morning, and then back to the teens to near 20° by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures both of those days will likely be highly dependent on how much, if any, snow we see across the area. Even colder wind chills are expected through that period as breezy to windy conditions will likely lead to some very cold afternoons and even colder mornings.

Temperatures are then forecast to return to the mid 30s to mid 40s by next Friday and Saturday. Again though, if we do see heavier snow across the area, those temperatures will likely be cooler thanks to snow on the ground.

Mild weather continues into Sunday and Monday with colder weather and perhaps some snow returning through the middle of the week next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.