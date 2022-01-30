Walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for February 1, 5 and 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local schools the first week of February. All clinics will offer first and second doses for those age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for those age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for those age 18 and older.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 1, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Saratoga Elementary School, 2215 S. 13th St.

Saturday, February 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.

Sunday, February 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Culler Middle School

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 hospitalizations for children and teens in the U.S. recently hit an all-time high. Locally, those age 18 and younger made up about 30% of all new cases last week, and those age 10 and younger accounted for 671 new cases last week, more than double from two weeks ago.

Vaccines are safe and effective and being fully vaccinated and boosted helps protect children and adults from serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination is also a critical tool in reducing the impact of the omicron variant on the community and health care system. The Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated or boosted now.

More than 65% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and over 59% of those age 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Additional clinic times and locations are available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Vaccinations:

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)

Monday, January 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Tuesday, February 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD; 3:15 to 6 p.m., Saratoga Elementary School, 2215 S. 13th St.

Wednesday, February 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD

Thursday, February 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, February 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Saturday, February 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.

Sunday, February 6, 9 a.m. to noon, Culler Middle School

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

Clinic media note

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Do not go to any venue without making arrangements with LLCHD.

Booster doses

The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations.

CDC booster recommendations:

Pfizer: Pfizer booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for those age 12 and older.

Moderna: Moderna booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for those age 18 and older.

Johnson and Johnson: Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for those age 18 and older.

Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanhealth.org/covid-testing . PCR testing continues to be available at Bryan’s two other urgent care locations – Lifepointe, 7501 S. 27th St. and Southeast, 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanurgentcare.org

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall. Appointments are required. Register at Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall. Appointments are required. Register at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

LLCHD/TotalWellness: Drive-thru testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1918 “O” St. Appointments are required. Visit Drive-thru testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1918 “O” St. Appointments are required. Visit totalwellnesshealth.com/lincoln to schedule an appointment.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

At-home tests: Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

