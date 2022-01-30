A warm start to the work week with cold, light snow returning by midweek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue as we start the new work week and finish off the month of January. As the calendar turns to February though, temperatures look to take a nose dive with a chance for some light snow across parts of southern and western Nebraska.

Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight and into the day on Monday as high clouds will continue to stream through the area. Winds will turn to the southwest be a bit breezy on Monday with sustained winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Winds will eventually turn towards the northwest by late Monday as a cold front slides across the state. This cold front will be a huge player in the weather over the coming days as it is forecast to settle south of the area and it will become the focal point for the possibility of heavy snow for our neighbors to the south and east.

Models have continued to keep most, if not all, of the snow across parts of Kansas and Missouri with some light snow possible into parts of southern and western Nebraska. It appears that perhaps an inch or two at best will be possible for western parts of the state with two inches or less for southern and southeastern Nebraska. There’s still plenty of time for things to change, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the coming days.

Temperatures to start the week will be very warm with forecast highs in the low 60s for most of the state.

Colder temperatures with breezy north and northwest winds are expected for Tuesday with highs falling to the upper 20s in northern Nebraska to the low 40s in southern parts of the state.

Temperatures will bottom out into Wednesday and Thursday, with forecast highs falling to the teens and low 20s with even colder wind chills.

The extended forecast moderates temperatures towards the end of this week and into the weekend with sunshine and highs reaching back to the upper 40s by next weekend.

