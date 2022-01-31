OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - After a 2021 postponement due to the COVID-19, the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska is back for its 40th year. This touring event offers bicyclists the chance to take part in a week-long bike ride.

The theme of this year’s BRAN is “NEBRASKA --- BEST BY BICYCLE” which will provide the opportunity to ride on paved highway shoulders on Highway 2 of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway through the scenic sandhills of central Nebraska – a top 10 scenic route in the US. The ride will start in Alliance on Sunday, June 5 and overnight in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward, Shelby and ends in Wahoo on Saturday, June 11. This year’s BRAN will again have three and four-day options to ride as well as the traditional seven day tour.

According to a BRAN Spokesperson, the ultimate goal is to offer bicyclists a safe and fun ride each year.

BRAN is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities and other secondary opportunities. BRAN awards scholarships to students selected from the host communities’ schools with the only qualifier that those students attend a Nebraska school or other educational opportunity.

The cost of the tour is $350 for the week or $200 for the four-day tour and $150 for the three-day tour; registration increases after April 15, 2022. Included in the fee are transportation of all gear during the week, stationary and mobile support on the road including water and refreshments, hot showers, coffee in the morning, a commemorative t-shirt and water bottle.

Bus rides to the beginning town of Alliance is an additional charge. Registration should be done online at BRAN-Inc.org.

BRAN is run completely by volunteers who use personal time to work for the week for the benefit of the riders.

For more information, contact Doug Scherlie at 402-297-1230 or email bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com . Additionally you can contact the Public Relations Coordinator, Lee Lazure at 402-689-7954 at llazure@hotmail.com .

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.