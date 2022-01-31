Bill in legislature aims to expand Medicaid coverage for women after birth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A measure in the Nebraska State Legislature aims to expand Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth. It just went through a committee hearing last week.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Anna Wishart. She said the need for Medicaid coverage for women postpartum was brought to her attention by a group in the state, after a change in federal funding allowed for this Medicaid coverage to be expanded. Now she’s considering making it her priority bill for the session.

Women go through a lot in the first-year postpartum, or the fourth trimester.

“There can be mood disorders like postpartum depression, sometimes that can be on day three, or sometimes it shows up on month three,” Dr. Jenna Van Pelt, an OBGYN said. “Other conditions could be hypertension. Postpartum is a different ball game for everybody and affects women differently.”

That’s the motivation for LB 929. The bill would expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum women in Nebraska from 60 days after giving birth to one year.

“A lot of pediatricians and doctors really consider that year after giving birth as another trimester because it is that critical for a woman to have access to healthcare,” Wishart said.

The bill just went through a hearing in the Health and Human Services Committee last week. Wishart said a change in federal law makes expanding coverage at the state level possible.

“Last year the federal government allowed for federal funds to be utilized to support women for an entire year after they give birth,” Wishart said. “I think it’s in the best interest of Nebraskans to do that as well.”

In total, Wishart said a bill like this would impact about 2,000 women in Nebraska, and especially benefit those who the statistics do not favor.

“We know that if you center black birthing people in this experience who have the worst outcomes around maternal death or near death experiences, we know it would benefit all people,” Ashlei Spivey, Director of I Be Black Girl said . “This is really an imperative to make sure our community can thrive.”

Wishart said the bill has bipartisan support and was introduced with 21 co-sponsors.

Dr. Jenna Van Pelt said ultimately taking care of moms postpartum will benefit their children’s health in the long run, adding postpartum symptoms don’t always start right away. Sometimes that depression, or hypertension or diabetes can start well beyond 60 days.

“When we get more access to care I think the outcomes are just improved all throughout,” Dr. Van Pelt said . “If it can be attacked and addressed for a whole year, that gives us a much better chance of setting moms up for success in the future.”

