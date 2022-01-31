A busy year shaping up at popular Nebraska attraction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard Museum is a fun place to visit any time of year, and this year looks to be an exciting one.

We caught up recently with Jerry Meyer, who is the executive director of the museum to talk about what’s new. “2022 is another barn burner year for us,” Meyer said. “The big one is the Civil War. We have the 160th anniversary of Fort Donelson. February of 1862, the Union forces, backed by the first Nebraska volunteer infantry, fought at the battle of Fort Donelson in northern Tennessee. They won the battle, and it lifted up an obscure one-star general by the name of Ulysses S. Grant to national prominence. We like to claim the first Nebraska help at Fort Donelson, and it helped propel General Grant to be the leader of the Union forces later in 1864. It’s a big deal for us. We are sending a delegation of Nebraskans down to Tennessee in February to mark the battle’s 160th anniversary. When we come back, we will start working on our Civil War exhibit. And that’s our big thing. We have already started on this, and we have a cannon already. We will start building it up, to show our history in the Civil War.”

The museum also has an exhibit right now featuring women in the National Guard. “Just recently, we dedicated the ‘Women’s Warrior’ exhibit,” Meyer said. “It talks about our women in the Guard. January is the 40th anniversary of the first women to join the Guard. We are proud of that. We had a women’s group get together with our designer and create this display. It’s got some interactive videos where you can listen to some of the different women that joined back in the day, as well as the ones who are currently serving.”

The Nebraska National Guard Museum also features an interesting weapons room. “Our weapons display room is called the John and Darlene Wood Weapons Display Room,” Meyer said. “It was named in honor of John Wood, a local soldier that served in the National Guard here. He passed away in 2020. Darlene gave a significant donation to help us out to create this weapons room. We have some exotic firearms in the collection, plus we have some nice custom-made cabinetry that displays it really well.”

It’s a busy year for the museum, and the hope is to increase visitor traffic. “Last year with COVID, we were down 50% on numbers,” Meyer said. “We came in around 5,500 for visitors on the 4th of July. Our record is 9,850 people in one day in the building. I expect that if we can get through this COVID, we can go back to bringing those large numbers into the building. I think the Grant and Lincoln actors we are planning to bring in on on the 4th will help with interest in the museum.”

The Nebraska National Guard Museum is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

