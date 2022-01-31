Chris Hiser collects Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s gymnast Chris Hiser earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Hiser competed on floor this past weekend in the Big Ten matchup against the Wolverines, notching a 13.45, a career-high for the Husker. The freshman landed a seventh overall finish in the meet against Michigan.

The Longmeadow, Massachusetts native competed as the only freshman in the Saturday lineup for his second debut of the season.

“I’m just so proud of Chris and the work and dedication that he has every day in the gym. I’m so happy for him and the success that he’s having on the competition floor,” said head coach Chmelka.

Michigan’s sophomore Evan Siminiuc earned the honor of the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week.

The Huskers return back to Lincoln for their home opener to battle against Penn State this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 6:00 p.m. CT.

