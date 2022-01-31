Advertisement

Local non-profit works to make sure hungry kids stay fed

We Can Do This feeds kids at F Street Community Center on the weekends
We Can Do This feeds kids at F Street Community Center on the weekends(Bria Battle/KOLN)
By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local non-profit is making sure Lincoln children spending their weekend at the F Street Community Center are fed. The organization has fed up to 80 kids in one day and has helped their families, although they have been impacted by the pandemic.

Five years ago, Susie Brown started feeding kids at F Street Community Center with her non-profit We Can Do This. She said it’s important to her that no child ever goes hungry.

Brown said her daughter was working at F Street Community Center and told her there were kids at the center on the weekends with no food. Brown said that motivated her to get a group together to commit to serving food for the kids. Brown said as a single mom that raised two kids alone, she knows how it feels when a parent needs help feeding their child.

Brown said she needs the community’s help to continue supporting the kids and families.

“When a parent comes and says that their child wouldn’t have eaten if it wasn’t for you, there’s no words for that,” Brown said. “There’s no way to explain how I feel every day when I think about F Street and the families that we serve.”

In addition to feeding the kids lunch on the weekends, Brown started a food pantry for kids to take food home. Brown and her non-profit also provide the kids with clothing and even furniture for their families.

Brown said We Can Do This has volunteer slots available. She said organizations can also adopt one day each month to volunteer or even donate food.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
One person taken to hospital in motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in north Lincoln
Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
Two arrested following multiple overnight pursuits

Latest News

Temperatures will surge into the low 60s for most of the state on Monday.
A warm start to the work week with cold, light snow returning by midweek
Man in custody after crashing vehicle into store
Man in custody after crashing vehicle into store
Walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for February 1, 5 and 6
A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.
UPDATE: 21-year-old man cited after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth