Local non-profit works to make sure hungry kids stay fed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local non-profit is making sure Lincoln children spending their weekend at the F Street Community Center are fed. The organization has fed up to 80 kids in one day and has helped their families, although they have been impacted by the pandemic.

Five years ago, Susie Brown started feeding kids at F Street Community Center with her non-profit We Can Do This. She said it’s important to her that no child ever goes hungry.

Brown said her daughter was working at F Street Community Center and told her there were kids at the center on the weekends with no food. Brown said that motivated her to get a group together to commit to serving food for the kids. Brown said as a single mom that raised two kids alone, she knows how it feels when a parent needs help feeding their child.

Brown said she needs the community’s help to continue supporting the kids and families.

“When a parent comes and says that their child wouldn’t have eaten if it wasn’t for you, there’s no words for that,” Brown said. “There’s no way to explain how I feel every day when I think about F Street and the families that we serve.”

In addition to feeding the kids lunch on the weekends, Brown started a food pantry for kids to take food home. Brown and her non-profit also provide the kids with clothing and even furniture for their families.

Brown said We Can Do This has volunteer slots available. She said organizations can also adopt one day each month to volunteer or even donate food.

