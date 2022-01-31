Markowski earns fifth B1G Frosh award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her fifth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award when the conference announced its weekly honors on Monday, Jan. 31.

The 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School capped another strong week with a game-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, a career-high two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in Nebraska’s 81-66 victory over Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski scored 20 points in the second half alone on 7-of-8 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers. She was a perfect 3-for-3 from long range on the day, pushing her three-point percentage to .800 (12-15) in conference play this season.

She opened the week with team highs of 15 points and eight rebounds in Nebraska’s 77-33 run past Wisconsin on Thursday. For the week, she averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds to push her team-leading average to 16.4 points per game in conference play. She has started Nebraska’s last six games and in those six contests she is averaging 19.7 points.

In addition to her freshman award, Markowski was also named to the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for the first time in her career.

Markowski and the Huskers will be back in action at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night when they play host to Rutgers. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Scarlet Knights is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available now on Huskers.com.

