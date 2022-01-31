Mild Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enjoy today because much colder temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be around 60 across Nebraska Monday afternoon. A cold front will bring colder temperatures on Tuesday and another cold front will bring Arctic air to the region on Wednesday.

Partly sunny, breezy and mild for Monday. Highs around 60 degrees in the Lincoln area with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy and cool Monday night into Tuesday with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy, breezy and colder on Tuesday with the high around 40 and northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday will be even colder with a chance for some light snow or flurries. Highs in the upper teens with a bitter cold northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold and breezy conditions continue on Thursday. Temperatures will return to around average Friday afternoon. The weekend looks milder and mainly dry.

