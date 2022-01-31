Advertisement

Mild Monday

Partly sunny, breezy and mild
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enjoy today because much colder temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be around 60 across Nebraska Monday afternoon. A cold front will bring colder temperatures on Tuesday and another cold front will bring Arctic air to the region on Wednesday.

Partly sunny, breezy and mild for Monday. Highs around 60 degrees in the Lincoln area with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild temperatures on Monday.
Mild temperatures on Monday.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and cool Monday night into Tuesday with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy with above temperatures expected Monday night.
Breezy with above temperatures expected Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, breezy and colder on Tuesday with the high around 40 and northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Blustery and colder on Tuesday.
Blustery and colder on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be even colder with a chance for some light snow or flurries. Highs in the upper teens with a bitter cold northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold and blustery on Wednesday.
Cold and blustery on Wednesday.(1011 Weather)

Cold and breezy conditions continue on Thursday. Temperatures will return to around average Friday afternoon. The weekend looks milder and mainly dry.

Cold temperatures for the middle of the week with moderating temperatures by the weekend.
Cold temperatures for the middle of the week with moderating temperatures by the weekend.(1011 Weather)

