NSP: Drivers speeding over 100mph during pandemic on the rise

In 2020 there was a 111-percent spike in citations compared to the five year average in Lancaster County. In 2021, an 85-percent increase in citations.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, troopers with Nebraska State Patrol said they’ve seen a large increase in the number of drivers speeding.

In 2020 alone, NSP gave out 1,085 citations of drivers speeding over 100 miles per hour, in 2021 they gave out 880 citations. Those numbers are across the entire state, but Lancaster County is no exception to this trend.

In 2020 there was a 111-percent spike in citations compared to the five year average in Lancaster County. In 2021, an 85-percent increase in citations. So, why is this happening?

For one, Nebraska State Patrol Sargent, Sean Velte said there’s a common misconception that law enforcement isn’t on the roads anymore, which he said isn’t true. He also said with less people on the roads it’s easier to lose track of speeds.

“The speeds are set as far as the road conditions and what the road will allow,” Velte said, “They are there for a reason. Anytime you increase those speeds, your odds of getting into an accident increase dramatically. Now that we’re coming into the winter months with winter driving conditions and the speed along with winter conditions, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

So far in January, NSP has issued over 45 citations for 100 miles per hour or more, which is again well ahead of pre-pandemic numbers.

Ultimately, NSP troopers said driving faster than the limit really isn’t worth it. According to the Institute for Road Safety Research, for every 10 miles per hour of increased speed, the risk of dying in a car crash doubles. In order to prevent this trend of speeding in the state, law enforcement said they’re putting additional enforcement in their most dangerous areas.

“Increase patrol in the problem areas, which for us in Lincoln-Lancaster County is I-80. It’s not limited to I-80, it’s Highway 77 and others, but again the interstate provides the best possible locations for people to increase speeds,” Velte said.

Just an hour after Velte’s interview with 10/11, he said he stopped someone driving 111 miles an hour.

