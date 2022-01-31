NSP investigating I-80 crash near GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. The crash occurred shortly after an Aurora Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles.

Preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 6:00 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora Police Officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80. Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 317.

The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old male, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Navigator also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital. He was then flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for further treatment. There were four passengers in the Navigator at the time of the crash. All were treated for minor injuries.

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing.

