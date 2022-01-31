Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures to start tumblin’...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much colder air will be returning to the region over the coming days...and parts of the state could be looking at some snow as well...

The unseasonably mild start to our work week will end abruptly. Overnight lows tonight will still be “relatively” mild for late-January...with most locations ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

Lows Tuesday Morning (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be 15-to-25° COOLER than Monday as arctic air drops south...holding daytime readings in the low 30s to low 40s. Gusty north-northwest winds will make it feel even chillier.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Single-digits and low teens return by Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the teens over most of 10-11 Country.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

As that arctic air continues to filter across the region...a storm system will be taking shape just off to our south Tuesday night and Wednesday. This weather-maker is expected to bring the threat of moderate-to-heavy snow to portions of the Central Plains...with the greatest snow threat coming across parts of Colorado...Kansas and Missouri. The snow “potential” for Nebraska is highest in the far west and extreme south...with much lighter amounts for much of the state.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

In the wake of this potential snow-maker...bitterly cold temperatures will linger into your Thursday...with morning “feels like” readings as cold as -10° to -25° in some spots...and afternoon highs only in the lower 20s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Another cold morning is likely early on Friday...but by afternoon the arctic air mass is expected to shift south...allowing our afternoon readings to reach back into the low 30s to low 40s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

That warm-up should continue into the weekend...with dry conditions and seasonably mild temperatures expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day will include the very cold and possibly snowy weather over the next few days...followed by the relatively tranquil pattern of later this week and weekend.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.