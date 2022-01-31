Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures to start tumblin’...

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much colder air will be returning to the region over the coming days...and parts of the state could be looking at some snow as well...

The unseasonably mild start to our work week will end abruptly. Overnight lows tonight will still be “relatively” mild for late-January...with most locations ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

Lows Tuesday Morning
Lows Tuesday Morning

Highs on Tuesday will be 15-to-25° COOLER than Monday as arctic air drops south...holding daytime readings in the low 30s to low 40s. Gusty north-northwest winds will make it feel even chillier.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday

Single-digits and low teens return by Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the teens over most of 10-11 Country.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday

As that arctic air continues to filter across the region...a storm system will be taking shape just off to our south Tuesday night and Wednesday. This weather-maker is expected to bring the threat of moderate-to-heavy snow to portions of the Central Plains...with the greatest snow threat coming across parts of Colorado...Kansas and Missouri. The snow “potential” for Nebraska is highest in the far west and extreme south...with much lighter amounts for much of the state.

Snowfall Potential
Snowfall Potential

In the wake of this potential snow-maker...bitterly cold temperatures will linger into your Thursday...with morning “feels like” readings as cold as -10° to -25° in some spots...and afternoon highs only in the lower 20s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday

Another cold morning is likely early on Friday...but by afternoon the arctic air mass is expected to shift south...allowing our afternoon readings to reach back into the low 30s to low 40s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday

That warm-up should continue into the weekend...with dry conditions and seasonably mild temperatures expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday

The latest 7-Day will include the very cold and possibly snowy weather over the next few days...followed by the relatively tranquil pattern of later this week and weekend.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook

