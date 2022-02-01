Advertisement

Blustery and colder for Tuesday

Breezy and colder
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that has put an end to the mild temperatures we’ve had over the last few days. Another cold front will move across Nebraska on Tuesday bringing even colder air to the state. There is a small chance for some flurries or light snow showers in southern Nebraska Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very little accumulation is expected in Nebraska at this time. It will be cold and blustery on Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies.

Increasing clouds, breezy and colder on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy with colder temperatures.
Mostly cloudy and colder Tuesday night with a few light snow showers or flurries. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Much colder Tuesday night.
Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a few scattered flurries or light snow showers in southern Nebraska. It will be colder and breezy with a cold northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Much colder on Wednesday and blustery.
Cold temperatures expected to continue on Thursday. Not as cold on Friday and then milder temperatures over the weekend.

Chilly temperatures over the next few days. Not as cold on Friday, warmer for the weekend.
