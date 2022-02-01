Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has updated the conditions of two people injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80.

NSP said as of Tuesday morning, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator was in stable condition. He has been identified as Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla is an 18-year-old male from Grand Island. Due to his age, his name won’t be released. Though NSP said the teen’s condition remains life-threatening as of Tuesday morning.

NSP continues to investigate the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-80. It occurred shortly after an Aurora Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles.

According to NSP, the officer tried to pull over the teen driver but he took off, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. His vehicle collided into the Navigator near mile marker 317.

The drivers of both vehicle initially had life-threatening injuries, with the GI teen going to CHI Health St. Francis while Ulloa was eventually flown to an Omaha hospital. There were four passengers in the Navigator that were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

