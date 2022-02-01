Enjoy the “good old days” in Milford

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Main Street Market offers an old-time shopping experience and features products that you are not going to find just anywhere.

We paid a visit to the store, and talked with new co-owner Craig Bontrager. He owns the store with his wife, Karen. They also have three girls, and one still helps them at the store. Craig used to work in Fairbury, and Karen still works in Lincoln, but the two took over the store from the previous owners back in November of 2021.

“I grew up and graduated from Milford,” Bontrager said. “I enjoyed my previous jobs, but I’d always wanted to work in my hometown. We started at a busy time of the year with the Christmas holiday and everything going on. We’ve learned. The old owners stuck with us and trained us as we went along. That was a good experience. They are good people, and they are still around if we need them to help us with a question.”

Bontrager said he did not have experience running a grocery store when he took it over, but he did have experience running a business.

“Years ago, I ran a fitness center in Seward,” Bontrager said. “I had a little bit of an idea of how business and customer service worked. Then, at my job as the director of the wellness center in Fairbury for 20 years, I did a lot of public relations as well. The public relations part I knew. Now, it’s just the challenge of keeping the shelves full. It’s fun.”

When you come into the store, you’ll see a map with push pins on it. It shows where people have traveled from to visit the store.

“We have a lot of locals that come for groceries, eggs or milk,” Bontrager said. “But we have a lot of people come from around the region. Many of our customers come from as far away as Omaha, and even out of state.”

The store features products made from Mennonite companies, along with products made in the United States, and in Nebraska. The store features noodles, baked goods, and a popular deli.

“The deli is probably our biggest draw,” Bontrager said. “We have the old fashioned olive loaf, pickle loaf, Braunschweiger, lots of different hams. This is a Mennonite area, a lot of baking goes on, so we have a lot of baking supplies. We feature many products in bulk. We have a lot of Melissa and Doug toys for kids, and we feature Rada knives of all shapes and sizes.”

“You step through the door, and you kind of take a step back in time,” Bontrager said. “We still have the older cash registers. Our motto is ‘the good old days are here’. So, that kind of adds to it. I have a lot of folks come in and they will say ‘boy this reminds me of something I bought as a kid’. It’s a good feeling. If there is a comfort store, this is kind of a comfort store. People are reminded of their childhood, and they bring their kids in. The kids get to see some of the not-so-high-tech stuff that’s here. It’s a good experience for the whole family.”

