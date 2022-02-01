Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on...
LLCHD reports six more deaths from COVID-19
A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.
UPDATE: 21-year-old man cited after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth
Hord transfers to Nebraska volleyball
Hord announces transfer to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA: Man in custody who allegedly threatened school
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom pleads for vaccinations as son, 3, battles COVID-19 in hospital