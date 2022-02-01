Lincoln City Council approves plan to facilitate bonds affordable housing developments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday was a full night for the Lincoln City Council for their last meeting of the month, with affordable housing developments up for discussion.

Many of the topics of discussion centered around affordable housing, as projects made their way to the docket, with multi-million dollar price tags.

Two projects gained approval by the council to receive multi-family housing revenue bonds, both for $18 million. But with how the bonds are issued and structured, the city bears no liability and contributes no money.

“The issuance of bonds for projects like these does not result in any pecuniary liability on the part of the city, but the borrower that would be responsible for repaying all of the bond and the indebtedness associated with these financings,” said Mike Rogers with Gilmore & Bell.

The first to receive is White Lotus Group, which is contracted to bring up to 110 affordable housing units to the Pershing Redevelopment near 16th and N Streets.

“The reason the city is involved is under the tax code a governmental entity has to be involved as the issuer in order for tax-exempt interest to be possible,” said Rogers. “So that’s the city’s role here is a facilitator for those tax-exempt financings.”

The second is the Foxtail South Development near south Folsom Street. Their site plan shows it could bring up to 140 affordable housing units.

“The first project in that subdivision is a 4% low-income housing tax credit bond application so you have to have somebody issue the bonds for you which is what they just discussed,” said the developer of Foxtail South. “We elected to go with the city of Lincoln issuer”

Those low-income housing revenue bonds are available to be taken out through private loans by approved developers. In this instance, the city doesn’t guarantee any money but acts as a pass-through of sorts. To properly use the bonds, developers must create housing for people in low-income scenarios.

That’s defined in Nebraska as 60% or less of the median gross income. With the approval from the City Council, those $18 million affordable housing bonds will now go to the mayor’s office for approval.

