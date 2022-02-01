Lincoln East freshman commits to Nebraska baseball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not everyone is given the opportunity to play college sports at the Division One Level. For Lincoln East baseball player Joey Senstock he was given that opportunity as a freshman in high school.

In early January Joey, a freshman at Lincoln East, announced his commitment to Nebraska. Joey will be a part of Lincoln East’s 2025 graduating class.

“The way that I looked at it is that I always had one dream school which was Nebraska,” said Joey. “If they ever offered early I was going to take it. I mean there is nowhere else I’d rather play and just the way that Bolt has turned this program around ever since he came here is just remarkable and I want to be a part of that.”

As a freshman Joey plays on the varsity team, where he spends time at three different positions; catcher, shortstop and pitcher.

When he received the call from Nebraska’s coaching staff telling him they were extending him an offer he was with his father, Dan Senstock. The two spend at least six days a week together practicing on Joey’s craft.

“I honestly had a lump in my throat, I didn’t know what to do at first. I saw him get a big grin on his face I got a lump in my throat. I won’t ever admit it but probably shed a tear or so and it was pretty cool,” Dan said. “Especially since it’s his dream school. He’s been talking about playing at Nebraska since he was little so to watch it actually happen was something I’ll never forget.”

Joey will join the Big Red in the Summer of 2025 after he graduates from Lincoln East.

