Gov. Ricketts, NIFA to highlight assistance for eligible homeowners

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts announced assistance available through the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund on Tuesday.

Shannon Harner, Executive Director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, provided an overview of eligibility requirements for NHAF and described how to apply for assistance.

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Subject to income eligibility requirements, NHAF funds are available to homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

