LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the 18-year-old motorcycle rider involved in a crash on Friday has died.

According to LPD, Austin Kinser passed away on Monday around 5 p.m.

Kinser had been taken to the hospital following a crash near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway on Friday.

LPD said the crash is still under investigation. Police said neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have played a factor in this collision.

On Friday, a 19-year-old man was driving north on Antelope Valley Parkway in the left turn lane at Salt Creek Roadway, waiting to turn left.

LPD said Kinser was driving his motorcycle southbound on Antelope Valley Parkway approaching Salt Creek Roadway.

Officers said the 19-year-old turned left in front of the motorcycle rider and Kinser crashed into the passenger side of the Suburban.

