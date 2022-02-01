Advertisement

LPD: Man steals truck, witness calls police after seeing it go airborne

Carter Cole
Carter Cole
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say stole a Ford F150 truck.

LPD said around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the area around 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a witness reported seeing a green Ford F150 launch into the air, strike a pole, then the driver run away.

Police said bystanders directed responding officers to an apartment complex off 20th and Knox Streets.

According to police, officers did find 21-year-old Carter Cole in the apartment complex and arrested him without incident.

LPD said Cole appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Soon after, a 38-year-old man arrived on scene and confirmed Cole had stolen the green F150 from a commercial parking lot near 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway after the victim left the keys in the ignition, according to police.

LPD said video surveillance showed Cole hit a white Chevy Colorado and a white Chevy Silverado, as well as an enclosed trailer, in the same commercial lot as he drove away from the theft scene.

Cole was transported to a local hospital, as he had some minor injuries from the crash with the pole.

Police said after a medical examination, Cole was arrested and is facing theft by unlawful taking (over $5,000) charges, criminal mischief (over $5,000), DUI, driving on a revoked license, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

