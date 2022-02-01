Missing inmate arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has been arrested by officers with the Omaha Police Department.

Christian Crawford remains in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. He faces new charges, including criminal impersonation and obstructing a peace officer.

Crawford left the facility on January 4, 2022. His sentence started on October 5, 2018. He was sentenced to six to 10 years on charges out of Douglas County that include multiple counts of robbery and tampering with evidence. He has a tentative release date of July 27, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

