Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry trial could be delayed until March

(AP) - The upcoming trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry could be delayed until March 15, based on recently filed court documents.

The nine-term Nebraska Republican is scheduled for trial on Feb. 15 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, but prosecutors filed motion last week to postpone it until March 15, citing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In court documents, prosecutors say Fortenberry’s attorneys represented that they don’t have a conflict with the proposed March 15 trial date.

Prosecutors have accused Fortenberry of misleading federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. He has pleaded not guilty.

