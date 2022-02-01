Advertisement

Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry trial could be delayed until March

(KTIV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The upcoming trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry could be delayed until March 15, based on recently filed court documents.

The nine-term Nebraska Republican is scheduled for trial on Feb. 15 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, but prosecutors filed motion last week to postpone it until March 15, citing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In court documents, prosecutors say Fortenberry’s attorneys represented that they don’t have a conflict with the proposed March 15 trial date.

Prosecutors have accused Fortenberry of misleading federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.
UPDATE: 21-year-old man cited after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on...
LLCHD reports six more deaths from COVID-19
Hord transfers to Nebraska volleyball
Hord announces transfer to Nebraska

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Monday was a full night for the Lincoln City Council for their last meeting of the month, with...
Lincoln City Council approves plan to facilitate bonds affordable housing developments
Lincoln City Council approves plan to facilitate bonds affordable housing developments
Lincoln City Council approves plan to facilitate bonds affordable housing developments
Truancy diversion bill dies in Nebraska Legislature