Nebraska women’s gymnastics team finish strong to claim Big Ten win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed a Big Ten win at home, outscoring Illinois, 195.500-195.375. The Huskers came from behind in the final rotation for the Big Ten win.

Seniors Kynsee Roby and Makayla Curtis led NU in the win. Roby claimed the balance beam title while Curtis earned the floor exercise title.

Rotation One

The Huskers started on vault, earning a team score of 48.725. Kaitlyn Higgins started the night off with a 9.725. Emma Spence followed with a 9.675 while Ayzhia Hall notched a season-high 9.800. Kinsey Davis earned a 9.775. Makayla Curtis tallied a 9.725 while Katie Kuenemann made her collegiate debut on the event with a 9.700.

The Illini started on uneven bars and earned a team score of 49.150. Mia Takekawa led Illinois with a 9.900, claiming the event title.

Rotation Two

Nebraska had a strong second rotation, posting a team 48.950. Kathryn Thaler started the Huskers off with a 9.725 while Genesis Gibson followed with a 9.700. Clara Colombo earned a 9.275. Spence matched her season-high with a 9.850. Kynsee Roby followed with a 9.800. Davis finished NU off on bars with a 9.875.

Illinois competed on vault earning a 48.925. Takekawa earned a 9.850, claiming the event title.

Rotation Three

On beam, the Huskers earned a team score of 48.900. Spence started NU off strong with a 9.800. Hall followed with a 9.725. Higgins earned an 8.825. Davis notched a 9.750 while Thaler earned a season-high score of 9.775. Roby rounded out the rotation with a season-high 9.850, claiming the event title.

On floor, the Illini earned a team score of 48.900. Illinois was led by Amelia Knight who earned a 9.825.

Rotation Four

The Huskers finished on floor with a season-best team score of 48.925. Spence led the Huskers off with a 9.825, a season-high. Kuenemann followed with a 9.650. Hall earned a season-high 9.825. Curtis added her season-best, finishing with a 9.850, and claiming the event title. Higgins followed with a 9.775 while Halle Rourke finished the night with 9.350.

The Illini finished the night on beam, earning a team score of 48.400. Takekawa led Illinois with a 9.800.

All-Around Competition

Illinois gymnast, Takekawa, claimed the all-around title with a 39.250. Spence finished in second in the all-around, earning a 39.150.

Up Next

Nebraska returns to competition next Monday, Feb. 7, against Ohio State. The meet is set to start at 7 p.m. CT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and will be live on the Big Ten Network.

