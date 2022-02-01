Advertisement

Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.(CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Will restaurants ever return to pre-pandemic levels? The National Restaurants Association says no.

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.

However, the group forecasts $898 billion in restaurant sales in 2022, up from $864 billion in 2019.

Despite the positive outlook, only 25% of restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year. They say they face several challenges, including finding and keeping employees, rising costs, supply chain issues, and a smaller consumer base.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on...
LLCHD reports six more deaths from COVID-19
The crash happened Friday, January 28, 2022 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway.
LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln
A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.
UPDATE: 21-year-old man cited after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth

Latest News

Wednesday Noon Skycast
Wednesday Forecast: Just a little bit of snow...but a whole lot of cold !
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5