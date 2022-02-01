‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen LFR Investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Zechariah Cartledge, with the organization Running 4 Heroes, ran a mile Monday night in honor of Lincoln Fire Inspector and Investigator Donald Gene Gross.

Gross passed away Jan. 4 at age 57 from a heart attack soon after returning home from duty that included a call to a residential fire. He had been with LFR since 1991.

Cartledge ran the mile where he lives in Central Florida. It was mile 1,137 he’s ran for the organization. He runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to honor them in a meaningful way.

Watch Cartledge run his mile for LFR Inspector Gross here.

The flag Cartledge ran with will be sent to Gross’ family.

