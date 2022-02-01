Advertisement

Watt retires as Lincoln Southwest softball coach

Mark Watt is retiring after 20 successful years as Lincoln Southwest’s softball coach. Watt won...
Mark Watt is retiring after 20 successful years as Lincoln Southwest’s softball coach. Watt won a state-record 579 games and four state championships.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mark Watt is retiring after 20 successful years as Lincoln Southwest’s softball coach. Watt won a state-record 579 games and four state championships.

Watt has coached the LSW program since the school’s opening in 2002. He’s guided the program with kindness, integrity, and competitiveness, as Watt is highly-regarded across the state.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Omaha Police Officer Brittney Taylor was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Omaha Police officer arrested after domestic violence report
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on...
LLCHD reports six more deaths from COVID-19
The crash happened Friday, January 28, 2022 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway.
LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln
A man is in custody after driving into the Moose’s Tooth, located near 720 N 27th St., on Sunday.
UPDATE: 21-year-old man cited after driving pickup truck into Moose’s Tooth

Latest News

Joey Senstock commits to Nebraska
Lincoln East freshman commits to Nebraska baseball
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed a Big Ten win at home, outscoring Illinois,...
Nebraska women’s gymnastics team finish strong to claim Big Ten win
Nebraska women's gymnastics defeats Illinois
Nebraska women's gymnastics defeats Illinois
Joey Senstock commits to Nebraska as a freshman
Joey Senstock sit's down with Eddie Messel