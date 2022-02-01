Watt retires as Lincoln Southwest softball coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mark Watt is retiring after 20 successful years as Lincoln Southwest’s softball coach. Watt won a state-record 579 games and four state championships.

Watt has coached the LSW program since the school’s opening in 2002. He’s guided the program with kindness, integrity, and competitiveness, as Watt is highly-regarded across the state.

