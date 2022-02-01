Wednesday Forecast: Just a little bit of snow...but a whole lot of cold !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter weather system will pass mainly to our south...leaving us with very cold temperatures but not much moisture...

Arctic air has been moving back into our region on Tuesday...and that “invasion” will linger at least through the day on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single-digits and low double-digits tonight.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

“Feels like” temperatures will range from around 0° to -15° by early Wednesday morning due to the cold readings and brisk winds.

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills (KOLN)

Clouds and some light snow chances will help keep highs on Wednesday in the teens.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Very cold conditions will be in place again for overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning...with lows ranging from around 5° to -5°.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Those cold readings combined with a bit of an early-morning breeze will once again drop Thursday morning “feels like” temperatures in the bitterly cold -5° to -20° range.

Thursday Morning Wind Chills (KOLN)

Even with sunshine and lighter winds...highs on Thursday will struggle into the low-to-mid 20s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Cold temperatures will certainly be the main weather concern for most of 10-11 Country over the next 48 hours...but parts of western and southern Nebraska cold see some light snowfall accumulations from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

As we mentioned earlier...when it comes to precipitation...the main thrust with this latest winter storm will be to our south and east...and there will be snow...ice...and rain for much of the US.

Wednesday Noon Skycast (KOLN)

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Regional Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day keeps us in the “deep freeze” for the next couple of days...slowly moderates our temperatures for Friday-Saturday-Sunday...then “kicks it up a notch” with readings back in the 50s for next Monday and Tuesday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

