Allen, Bonner join Huskers

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team added a pair of recruits on National Signing Day. Ajay Allen and Janiran Bonner both signed with the Huskers after previously committing to other schools.

Allen flipped from TCU to Nebraska, following new Huskers running backs coach Brian Applewhite to Lincoln. Bonnet had previously pledged to Georgia Tech. Both players are 4-star prospects according to most recruiting services.

Allen and Bonner join a group of players who signed with the Huskers in December. Nebraska is also adding more than 10 players from the transfer portal this off-season.

