Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday, January 28, 2022 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway.
LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
Doctors, health experts monitoring omicron subvariant BA.2
Carter Cole
LPD: Man steals truck, witness calls police after seeing it go airborne
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash
Joey Senstock commits to Nebraska
Lincoln East freshman commits to Nebraska baseball

Latest News

Two teenagers made a brave save in Massachusetts when they noticed their neighbors home catch...
Teens alert neighbors about attic fire, saving 130-year-old home
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Report: US troops heading to Poland, Germany and Romania
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
Unadilla is most known for their icon, Unadilla Bill, but this Groundhog Day there’s a new face...
Unadilla: The Groundhog Capital and home of Nebraska’s groundhog
Unadilla: The Groundhog Capital and home of Nebraska’s groundhog