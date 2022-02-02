Cloudy, cold and breezy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will bring clouds and a few flurries over southern Nebraska Wednesday morning. A cold north wind will bring wind chills down to around zero for much of the day. Clearing skies expected late Wednesday night and even colder with wind chill values 15 to 25 degrees below zero Thursday morning. More sunshine is expected on Thursday, but temperatures will still be cold.

A few scattered flurries possible Wednesday morning otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy, blustery and cold. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 with a north wind 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Cold and blustery. (1011 Weather)

Decreasing clouds Wednesday night and very cold. Lows around zero with wind chill values from 10 to 25 degrees below zero. North-northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight until 11 am Thursday morning.

Wind chill advisory from midnight until 11 am Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Very cold temperatures expected tonight. (1011 Weather)

Wind chills from -10 to -25 Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued cold on Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will improve on Friday with more seasonal conditions. Saturday will be breezy and warmer. Cooler for Sunday, mild on Monday and Tuesday.

Milder temperatures expected by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

