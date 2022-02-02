Advertisement

Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - One person involved in a crash that occurred Sunday morning in Hamilton County has died. The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora Police Officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. The officer observed a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly and unable to maintain its lane. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80. Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 317.

The driver of the Corolla, Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, of Grand Island, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries and passed away Tuesday evening.

The driver of the Navigator, Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha where he is currently in stable condition with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. There were four passengers in the Navigator at the time of the crash. All were treated for minor injuries.

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday, January 28, 2022 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway.
LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
Doctors, health experts monitoring omicron subvariant BA.2
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash
Carter Cole
LPD: Man steals truck, witness calls police after seeing it go airborne
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

LS Lures - UNL
Huskers reel in success with handmade lures
Left: Zechariah Cartledge holds up a photo of LFR Investigator Don Gross and says a prayer....
‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen LFR Investigator
run for LFR
Florida boy runs mile for fallen LFR firefighter
Pat Lopez
LIVE: Lincoln COVID-19 update