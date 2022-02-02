HS Basketball Scoreboard - Tues., Feb. 1
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 35
Central City 44, St. Paul 36
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Ord 38
Elm Creek 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Diller-Odell 26
Johnson-Brock 55, Southern 45
Kenesaw 75, Franklin 55
Kimball 57, Banner County 34
Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 47
Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Friend 51 (OT)
Mount Michael Benedictine 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 30
Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45
O’Neill 43, Pierce 36
Osceola 42, BDS 39
Overton 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 21
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha Burke 61
Papillion-LaVista South 61, Millard West 42
Riverside 68, St. Edward 24
Sandy Creek 49, David City 28
Shelton 66, Deshler 22
St. Mary’s 73, Summerland 33
West Holt 35, Stuart 29
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Adams Central
@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance
@ Arlington: Fort Calhoun VS Arlington
@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice
@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington
@ Boys Town: Ashland-Greenwood VS Boys Town
@ Broken Bow: Lexington VS Broken Bow
@ Columbus Lakeview: Seward VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Cornerstone Christian: College View Academy VS Cornerstone Christian
@ Douglas County West: Syracuse VS Douglas County West
@ East Butler: McCool Junction VS East Butler
@ Fort Kearny Conference Tournament: Hi-Line VS Amherst
@ Fremont: Omaha Northwest VS Fremont
@ Garden County: Sutherland VS Garden County
@ Giltner: Exeter-Milligan VS Giltner
@ Hastings: Northwest VS Hastings
@ Heartland Christian, IA: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Heartland Christian, IA
@ Heartland Lutheran: Elba VS Heartland Lutheran
@ High Plains Community: Meridian VS High Plains Community
@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Central Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Lewis Central, IA: Blair VS Lewis Central, IA
@ Maxwell: Perkins County VS Maxwell
@ Medicine Valley: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Medicine Valley
@ Mid State Conference : Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Boone Central
@ Mullen: Hershey VS Mullen
@ Nebraska City: Plattsmouth VS Nebraska City
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Cross County VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament: Santee VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Omaha Concordia: Archbishop Bergan VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Nation: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Nation
@ Palmer: Hampton VS Palmer
@ Raymond Central: Conestoga VS Raymond Central
@ Schuyler: Crete VS Schuyler
@ Sedgwick County, CO: Leyton VS Sedgwick County, CO
@ Shelby-Rising City: Nebraska Christian VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Spalding Academy: Anselmo-Merna VS Spalding Academy
@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY
@ Wallace: Brady VS Wallace
@ Yuma, CO: Chase County VS Yuma, CO
@ Yutan: Louisville VS Yutan
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma 62, Arapahoe 42
Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 49, Hitchcock County 37
Auburn 59, Mead 40
BDS 51, Osceola 29
Bloomfield 53, Hartington-Newcastle 43
Broken Bow 56, Lexington 30
Cambridge 35, Bertrand 26
Columbus Lakeview 49, Seward 40
Crete 57, Schuyler 12
Cross County 52, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Elkhorn 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 22
Elkhorn North 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 25
Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 20
Falls City 44, Weeping Water 16
Hampton 63, Palmer 36
Hastings 43, Northwest 19
Heartland Lutheran 67, Elba 56
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 42
Kimball 56, Banner County 9
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Homer 36
Lewiston 40, Johnson-Brock 39
Lincoln Pius X 64, North Platte 35
Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 25
Malcolm 43, Freeman 24
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Medicine Valley 25
McCool Junction 41, East Butler 36
Milford 44, Thayer Central 29
Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 34
Nebraska City 39, Plattsmouth 32
Omaha Brownell Talbot 43, Heartland Christian, IA 12
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Bennington 49
Ord 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Papillion-LaVista South 42, Millard West 34
Parkview Christian 45, Dorchester 28
Ravenna 62, Gibbon 19
Riverside 55, St. Edward 29
Sedgwick County, CO 60, Leyton 33
St. Paul 69, Arcadia/Loup City 27
Superior 62, Fillmore Central 51
Sutherland 45, Garden County 42
Syracuse 62, Douglas County West 35
Wallace 61, Brady 21
Wood River 48, Centura 38
Yutan 48, Louisville 36
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Adams Central
@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance
@ Arlington: Fort Calhoun VS Arlington
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Aurora
@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice
@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Christian VS Bishop Neumann
@ Blair: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Blair
@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell
@ Cornerstone Christian: College View Academy VS Cornerstone Christian
@ High Plains Community: Meridian VS High Plains Community
@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Ponca VS Creighton
@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Tri County Northeast VS Randolph
@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Wynot VS Wakefield
@ Maxwell: Perkins County VS Maxwell
@ Millard South: Glenwood, IA VS Millard South
@ Mullen: Hershey VS Mullen
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Paxton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ Omaha Concordia: Archbishop Bergan VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Nation: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Nation
@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Platteview: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Platteview
@ Ralston: Omaha Mercy VS Ralston
@ Raymond Central: Conestoga VS Raymond Central
@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY
@ Yuma, CO: Chase County VS Yuma, CO
