HS Basketball Scoreboard - Tues., Feb. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 35

Central City 44, St. Paul 36

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Ord 38

Elm Creek 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Diller-Odell 26

Johnson-Brock 55, Southern 45

Kenesaw 75, Franklin 55

Kimball 57, Banner County 34

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 47

Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Friend 51 (OT)

Mount Michael Benedictine 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 30

Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45

O’Neill 43, Pierce 36

Osceola 42, BDS 39

Overton 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 21

Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha Burke 61

Papillion-LaVista South 61, Millard West 42

Riverside 68, St. Edward 24

Sandy Creek 49, David City 28

Shelton 66, Deshler 22

St. Mary’s 73, Summerland 33

West Holt 35, Stuart 29

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance

@ Arlington: Fort Calhoun VS Arlington

@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice

@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington

@ Boys Town: Ashland-Greenwood VS Boys Town

@ Broken Bow: Lexington VS Broken Bow

@ Columbus Lakeview: Seward VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Cornerstone Christian: College View Academy VS Cornerstone Christian

@ Douglas County West: Syracuse VS Douglas County West

@ East Butler: McCool Junction VS East Butler

@ Fort Kearny Conference Tournament: Hi-Line VS Amherst

@ Fremont: Omaha Northwest VS Fremont

@ Garden County: Sutherland VS Garden County

@ Giltner: Exeter-Milligan VS Giltner

@ Hastings: Northwest VS Hastings

@ Heartland Christian, IA: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Heartland Christian, IA

@ Heartland Lutheran: Elba VS Heartland Lutheran

@ High Plains Community: Meridian VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Central Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Lewis Central, IA: Blair VS Lewis Central, IA

@ Maxwell: Perkins County VS Maxwell

@ Medicine Valley: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Medicine Valley

@ Mid State Conference : Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Boone Central

@ Mullen: Hershey VS Mullen

@ Nebraska City: Plattsmouth VS Nebraska City

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Cross County VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament: Santee VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Omaha Concordia: Archbishop Bergan VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Nation: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Nation

@ Palmer: Hampton VS Palmer

@ Raymond Central: Conestoga VS Raymond Central

@ Schuyler: Crete VS Schuyler

@ Sedgwick County, CO: Leyton VS Sedgwick County, CO

@ Shelby-Rising City: Nebraska Christian VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Spalding Academy: Anselmo-Merna VS Spalding Academy

@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY

@ Wallace: Brady VS Wallace

@ Yuma, CO: Chase County VS Yuma, CO

@ Yutan: Louisville VS Yutan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma 62, Arapahoe 42

Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 49, Hitchcock County 37

Auburn 59, Mead 40

BDS 51, Osceola 29

Bloomfield 53, Hartington-Newcastle 43

Broken Bow 56, Lexington 30

Cambridge 35, Bertrand 26

Columbus Lakeview 49, Seward 40

Crete 57, Schuyler 12

Cross County 52, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Elkhorn 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 22

Elkhorn North 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 25

Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 20

Falls City 44, Weeping Water 16

Hampton 63, Palmer 36

Hastings 43, Northwest 19

Heartland Lutheran 67, Elba 56

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 42

Kimball 56, Banner County 9

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Homer 36

Lewiston 40, Johnson-Brock 39

Lincoln Pius X 64, North Platte 35

Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 25

Malcolm 43, Freeman 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Medicine Valley 25

McCool Junction 41, East Butler 36

Milford 44, Thayer Central 29

Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 34

Nebraska City 39, Plattsmouth 32

Omaha Brownell Talbot 43, Heartland Christian, IA 12

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Bennington 49

Ord 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Papillion-LaVista South 42, Millard West 34

Parkview Christian 45, Dorchester 28

Ravenna 62, Gibbon 19

Riverside 55, St. Edward 29

Sedgwick County, CO 60, Leyton 33

St. Paul 69, Arcadia/Loup City 27

Superior 62, Fillmore Central 51

Sutherland 45, Garden County 42

Syracuse 62, Douglas County West 35

Wallace 61, Brady 21

Wood River 48, Centura 38

Yutan 48, Louisville 36

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance

@ Arlington: Fort Calhoun VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Aurora

@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice

@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Christian VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blair: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Blair

@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell

@ Cornerstone Christian: College View Academy VS Cornerstone Christian

@ High Plains Community: Meridian VS High Plains Community

@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Ponca VS Creighton

@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Tri County Northeast VS Randolph

@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Wynot VS Wakefield

@ Maxwell: Perkins County VS Maxwell

@ Millard South: Glenwood, IA VS Millard South

@ Mullen: Hershey VS Mullen

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Paxton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Omaha Concordia: Archbishop Bergan VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Nation: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Nation

@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Platteview: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Platteview

@ Ralston: Omaha Mercy VS Ralston

@ Raymond Central: Conestoga VS Raymond Central

@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY

@ Yuma, CO: Chase County VS Yuma, CO

