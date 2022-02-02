Advertisement

Huskers go cold late, lose at Michigan

Nebraska Basketball(AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Like Saturday night, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was on the brink of its first conference win. Like Saturday night, the Huskers couldn’t hold on against a Big Ten opponent.

The Huskers’ skid continued in head-scratching fashion, as Nebraska lost to Michigan 85-79 in Ann Arbor. The loss drops the Huskers’ record to 6-16 overall (0-11 Big Ten).

Nebraska led 7 points with 6:07 remaining on a Keisei Tominaga 3-pointer. But The Huskers’ lead slowly slipped away. Michigan guard Eli Brooks made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner to give the Wolverines a 77-75 advantage. The shot was part of a 20-4 run to end the game for Michigan. Nebraska made just one field goal over the final 4 minutes.

Nebraska was led by Bryce McGowens, who scored 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Tuesday marked McGowens fourth straight game of scoring 20 or more points.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday when the Huskers host Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

