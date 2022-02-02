LIVE: Lincoln COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the news conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app available on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.

On Tuesday, the health department said there were 113 Lancaster County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, which is the highest daily number reported during the pandemic. There are 34 people from other communities in Lincoln hospitals suffering from COVID effects.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.