LPD: 16-year-old helps 14-year-old escape from Youth Services custody

Lincoln Police Department
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a 16-year-old boy tried helping another teen escape from Youth Services custody.

On Tuesday, around 12:45 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was being transported from the Youth Services Center to Bryan Medical Center East Campus for a medical appointment.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was waiting in the lot with a bicycle and a bike trailer for children attached.

LPD said the 14-year-old was being escorted by the transport driver from a parking garage to the hospital building, when the 16-year-old called for him to get into the trailer.

Police said the 16-year-old rode away with the 14-year-old and the transport driver wasn’t able to catch them.

Officers arrived quickly in the area and eventually found the two teenagers near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard.

LPD said the restraints the 14-year-old had been wearing were found cut and discarded in a nearby yard.

The 14-year-old was referred for escape and the 16-year-old was referred for aiding & abetting escape. Both were transported to the Youth Services Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

