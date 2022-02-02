Advertisement

Millard Public Schools superintendent finalists announced

Millard Public Schools logo
Millard Public Schools logo(WOWT / Millard Public Schools)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard Public Schools Board of Education has selected three final candidates for school superintendent.

Interviews of the three finalists will take plan in a public session on Thursday, Feb. 10.

  • Dr. Josh Fields, superintendent at Seward Public Schools, who will be interviewed from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
  • Dr. John Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris School district, who will be interviewed from 7-8:15 p.m.
  • Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent at Norfolk Public Schools, who will be interviewed from 4-5:15 p.m.

Anyone interested in observing can watch in person at the MPS administration building, located at 5606 S. 147th Street; or online via a Zoom conference. Public comments will not be taken at the special meeting of the board of education.

Millard superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin announced his retirement in October 2021, effective June 30, 2022. His retirement will end eight years as superintendent and 33 years in education.

