Some still struggling to pay rent in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln tenants are telling 10/11 NOW, their rent is going up and data backs that us. This comes at a time when pandemic related rental assistance is still available in Lincoln, but more money will not be coming into the state.

Governor Pete Ricketts said he will not be applying for $120 million more federal emergency rental assistance because he said the state still has $44 million from the last round that he hasn’t seen the demand for.

This doesn’t mean renters aren’t struggling, especially as the price of everything, including rent, ticks up.

Bryon Haas is one of them. He received a letter from his landlord yesterday, raising his rent from $495 to $585 a month.

“They say it’s because of maintenance costs and everything else but in 18 years I’ve lived here rent has only gone up $105, and in one year gone up $90 dollars,” Haas said. “I don’t know how I’m going to pay rent.”

Data shows, Haas isn’t alone.

According to research done by the website Apartment List, Lincoln’s median rent in January 2022 was $834 for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s up 10% from the price at this time last year, $745.

10/11 NOW asked Lincoln’s Planning and Urban Development Department, which has been distributing pandemic rental and utility assistance if they’ve seen rent prices ticking up.

“I’ve visited with staff,” director Dan Marvin said. “They’ve seen some increases but not huge jumps.”

Marvin said there are likely a few reasons for the price increase. First, it’s January and a common time for landlords to reevaluate costs and for leases to be renewed. He also said demand for affordable housing is high, and the city is still working on catching up with supply.

“There’s demand for owner occupied homes, there’s demand for rental housing at market rate and a need for additional affordable housing,” Marvin said. “City Council and the Mayor’s office have been working hard to approve projects that provide additional housing units.”

City councilors approved the building of 250 affordable units across two developments Monday evening.

On top of this, the city is also still providing rental assistance using federal funds.

“We saw when Omicron spiked, it’s made it difficult for some people to work so we had a jump in applications because of that,” Marvin said. “We haven’t seen a reduction so far in applications for rent and utility assistance.”

Marvin said the state just reallocated $30 million to the city for this purpose. He thinks it will last until the fall.

But it could be the last windfall of rental assistance, as Governor Ricketts said the state doesn’t need anymore money.

“If we look at Nebraska we have the nation’s lowest unemployment rate in the country,” Ricketts said. “We don’t see the justification for this. We’re not trying to have a welfare state. We want to ask for assistance when we need it.”

To apply for rental assistance through the city, click this link.

Marvin said applicants do need to demonstrate they’ve been impacted by the pandemic and meet income requirements.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.