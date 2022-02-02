Thursday Forecast: Sub-zero wind chills for Thursday morning...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An arctic air mass will combine with a brisk north-northeast wind to bring the region bitterly cold “feels like” readings early on Thursday...

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect from midnight tonight through 11am Thursday morning for much of the state...as wind chill temperatures fall into the -10° to -25° range.

Thursday AM Wind Chill Advisory (KOLN)

Actual morning air temperatures will range from around 5° to -5°.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

When you factor in north-northeast winds of 10-to-20 mph...you’ll get “feels like” readings between -10° and -25°...with the coldest numbers in the north.

Thursday AM Wind Chills (KOLN)

Even under mostly sunny skies and with lighter winds...high temperatures on Thursday afternoon will struggle into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Overnight lows Thursday night won’t be quite as cold...and winds won’t be quite as strong...but it will still be quite chilly.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

As the arctic air of the past couple of days finally slides to the east...Friday afternoon temperatures should warm back to more seasonal levels...which would be mid 30s to mid 40s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The warming trend continues into Saturday with readings rebounding back into the 40s and 50s statewide.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

A quick-moving frontal boundary will swing through the area Saturday night and early Sunday...it isn’t expected to be much of a precipitation-producer...but this front will cool us back down into the 30s and 40s for Sunday afternoon.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook continues to show a fairly tranquil weather pattern over the next week...with high temperatures bouncing around a bit from time to time...and conditions remaining mainly dry through the period.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

