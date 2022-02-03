Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Another cold morning...but a bit better by afternoon

By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the region for one more night...although it won’t be as cold as last night...

Overnight lows tonight will head for the single-digits to around 10°...a little below average but certainly not unheard of for early-February.

Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

“Feels like” temperatures are expected to drop below zero again for Friday morning...but shouldn’t be near as cold as the wind chill numbers from Thursday morning when it was common to see readings as cold as -8° to -18° over a wide area.

Friday AM Wind Chills
Friday AM Wind Chills(KOLN)

Plenty of sunshine expected on Friday as high temperatures moderate back to “seasonal” levels by afternoon...although it will be a bit breezy with west-northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph gusting to 25 or 30 mph at times. Readings for most of us should return to the low 30s-to-low 40s...although we could see highs holding in the upper 20s in northeastern Nebraska.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Our temperature “bounce-back” will continue on Saturday with highs expected to reach the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...the only drawback will be a stout southwest wind that may gust to 30 mph at times.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)

A frontal boundary will drop south across the area Saturday night and Sunday...and that will cool us back down about 10° with highs on Sunday in the mid 30s-to-mid 40s. Precipitation chances with this front look minimal...so we will leave the Sunday forecast dry for now...but keep an eye on the possibility of introducing a small moisture chance for Sunday at some later point this week.

Speaking of moisture “chances”...here’s a look at the latest Drought Monitor for the region released this Thursday morning...and also a look at the precipitation possibilities over the next seven days...and neither one looks very promising.

Drought Monitor - Released February 3rd
Drought Monitor - Released February 3rd(KOLN)
7-Day Precipitation Potential
7-Day Precipitation Potential(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook continues to look mainly mild...and mainly dry...especially for early-February.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

